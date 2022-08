Soto (2-7) allowed an unearned run on one hit across an inning of work to take the loss in Thursday's extra-inning contest against the Guardians.

Soto worked the top of the 10th inning, which meant the automatic runner on second base, and he allowed the runner to score on a two-out single by Oscar Gonzalez. The Detroit closer has taken losses in two of his last three appearances, though he's in no real danger of losing his job at this point with a 3.10 ERA and 20 saves in 22 chances this season.