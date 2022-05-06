Soto (1-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk without recording an out to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Coming into the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2, Soto promptly allowed a hit to Yordan Alvarez. He then walked Yuli Gurriel before serving up a walkoff single to Kyle Tucker. Those are three tough hitters, but it's still a disappointing showing for Soto, who saw his ERA climb from 1.13 to 2.25 in the process. The lefty should remain the closer in Detroit, though fantasy managers may have to endure some ups and downs.