Soto (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits across two innings of work Wednesday against the Astros to take the loss. He walked two and struck out three

Soto was only expected to go a few innings after firing 88 pitches in his big-league debut Saturday, and the Tigers were true to their word, limiting the 24-year-old to just two innings and 47 pitches. The lefty is expected to stick in the rotation moving forward with Ryan Carpenter getting optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Soto will look for his first MLB win in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics.