Soto (1-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk to take the loss Sunday against the Athletics. He struck out two.

Tasked with keeping Oakland off the board in the bottom of the ninth in a 2-2 game, Soto started the frame with a strikeout. However, he gave up a one-out double to Matt Olson, who then scored the walkoff run on a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario at third base. The lefty reliever has been good for the Tigers with a 2.45 ERA through seven appearances, and he should see better results moving forward if he keeps pitching like this.