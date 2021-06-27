Soto (4-1) allowed a walk and struck out one over two scoreless innings, earning the extra-inning win Sunday versus Houston.

Soto kept Houston off the board in the ninth and 10th innings, and he earned the win after Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt allowed Akil Baddoo to score the winning run. The southpaw continues to work in a flexible role -- he's notched six saves and six holds in 34 appearances. Soto owns a strong 2.25 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB across 32 innings this year.