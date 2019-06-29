Tigers' Gregory Soto: To start Saturday against Nats
Soto will be recalled to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old lefty has a 7.52 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB in 20.1 innings (five appearances) at Triple-A. He should be able to stick in the big-league rotation for one more turn before the All-Star break, but he is a low-end fantasy option regardless of the format.
