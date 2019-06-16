Soto pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four walks and three strikeouts during a no-decision against the Indians on Saturday.

The 24-year-old left in a scoreless game after four innings, so he's still waiting for his first major league win. But the good news is Soto pitched a lot better in this outing. Even with the four shutout frames, he owns a 9.22 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and .339 batting average against, which really just indicates how poorly he performed in his first four appearances this season. If this has earned Soto another start with the Tigers, his next turn in the rotation will come against the Indians again on the road next Saturday.