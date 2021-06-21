Soto pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Angels.

Soto worked a clean seventh inning then gave way to Jose Cisnero, who pitched the eighth and ninth. Michael Fulmer secured the save in the bottom of the 10th. Fulmer seems to have the slight edge right now for save opportunities, but all three pitchers should remain in the mix. As the lone lefty of the group, Soto's usage will likely be the most dependent on matchups. He's been solid for the Tigers with a 2.51 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 28.2 innings this season.