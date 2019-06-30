Soto allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and strikeout across 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday.

Both starters in this one made it through the first three frames unscathed, but Soto couldn't finish the fourth. Three Nationals reached base in that frame and knocked Soto out of the game. Detroit came back to tie, though, so Soto avoided a loss. Still, this performance erases all the good feelings Soto gave the organization after he threw four shutout innings in his last outing on June 15. He is 0-2 with a 8.83 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 17.1 MLB innings this season. If Soto sticks around the big club for one more start before the All-Star break, his turn in the rotation will come up again Thursday at the White Sox.