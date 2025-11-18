The Tigers added Lee to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Lee was one of five players added for Rule 5 protection. While Lee is not exactly an imposing presence in the batter's box at 5-foot-9, he has displayed admirable plate skills and enough power and speed to project as a major-league prospect. The infielder spent his age-22 season at Triple-A Toledo, slashing .243/.342/.406 with 14 homers and 22 steals across 579 plate appearances.