Tigers' Hao-Yu Lee: Carries offense in loss to KC

Lee went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

The 23-year-old infielder brought home Riley Greene in the second inning with a two-bagger before lofting a solo shot off Michael Wacha in the fourth, but the Tigers' offense went cold the rest of the way. Lee has started five of the last seven games while bouncing between second base and third base, and Saturday's performance extended his current hitting streak to 10 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .382 (13-for-34) with three doubles, two homers, five runs and eight RBI.