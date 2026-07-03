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Tigers' Hao-Yu Lee: Clubs homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lee went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Lee struck out three times, but he still finished with a strong fantasy line due to his two-run blast in the fifth inning. The homer extended his on-base streak to 11 games, during which Lee is batting .343 (12-for-35) with two homers and five RBI. With Gleyber Torres (oblique) on the IL and likely still at least several weeks away from returning, Lee has a path to regular playing time. He's started at second base in five of Detroit's past six contests.

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