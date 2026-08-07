Tigers' Hao-Yu Lee: Fading back to bench role

Lee is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

Left out of the lineup for the fourth game in a row, Lee has shifted to a bench role since Detroit promoted top prospect Max Clark from Triple-A Toledo a week ago. With Clark taking over as the Tigers' everyday center fielder, Javier Baez has picked up each of his last five starts at shortstop, which has left no room in the infield for Lee. Lee put together a 12-game hitting streak from July 9 through July 27, but since then, he's gone just 1-for-12 at the dish.