Lee was traded from the Phillies to the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for Michael Lorenzen, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lee, a 20-year-old second baseman from Taiwan, is mostly known for his advanced hit tool. He had a .283/.372/.401 slash line with a 10.2 percent walk rate and an 18.6 percent strikeout rate in 285 plate appearances for High-A Jersey Shore. Lee's power and speed lag behind his hit tool, as he has a .117 ISO and five home runs in 64 games this year and despite back-to-back seasons with double-digit steals, most public scouting reports have him pegged as a 50-grade runner.