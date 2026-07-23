Tigers' Hao-Yu Lee: Launches key home run Wednesday

Lee went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Lee hit his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning against Chicago starter Colin Rea with two runners on, which helped break the game open for the Tigers. The 23-year-old has held his own during his rookie campaign with a .256 batting average and .685 OPS across 60 contests. However, the recent return of Gleyber Torres (oblique) from the injured list is likely to cut into Lee's playing time at second base.