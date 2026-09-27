Lee went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Lee continued his strong recent stretch of a play with another multi-hit performance. Over his last eight games, the rookie infielder is batting .371 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBI. Lee will get one more chance to add to his stats if he's in the lineup Sunday before turning his attention toward 2027. The 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise and figures to be a key part of Detroit's future plans.