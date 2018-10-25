Tigers' Harold Castro: Clears waivers

Castro cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Castro will stay with the Tigers after being cast off the 40-man roster earlier this week. The 24-year-old spent a majority of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level, where he slashed .257/.270/.315 with two home runs, 19 RBI and three stolen bases for Toledo.

