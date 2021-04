Castro went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Castro collected half of the team's hits and drove in both Detroit runs, which were his first two RBI of the season. The utility man hasn't been playing a ton, as he came into Sunday with only 10 at-bats, but he's shown himself to be a capable hitter when given opportunities, as he posted a .291 batting average in 2019 and a .347 mark last season in a reserve role.