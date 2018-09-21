Tigers' Harold Castro: Contract selected by Tigers

Castro's contract was selected by the Tigers on Friday.

The 24-year-old hit just .254/.270/.315 in 74 games with Triple-A Toledo this season, drawing just five walks in 251 plate appearances. He looks to be little more than a utility player, the role that he'll likely fill over the team's final nine games. Michael Fulmer (knee) placed on the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

