Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After holding down a regular spot in the lineup for much of the second half of the season, Castro will end up sitting out for a second straight contest as Detroit wraps up the 2022 campaign. Even on a rebuilding squad like the Tigers, the 28-year-old is probably still ideally suited for a utility role. He provided a strong .271 batting average over his 443 plate appearances this season, but a low walk rate (3.9 percent) and lack of power (.110 ISO) or speed (no stolen bases) limited his usefulness.