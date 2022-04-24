Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castro had served as the Tigers' primary shortstop for the past week and a half, but he'll transition back into a utility role with Javier Baez (thumb) making his return from the 10-day injured list Sunday. After providing four hits in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Castro is sitting on a .308 average for the season.
