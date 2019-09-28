Castro is out of the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox due to an ankle injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Castro suffered the injury during the matinee on a play at first base, though he never exited the contest and finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. There's a decent chance the 25-year-old is done for the year with the regular season coming to an end Sunday. Gordon Beckham will take over at the keystone during the nightcap.