Tigers' Harold Castro: Outrighted to minors

Castro was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro will remain in the Tigers' organization after passing through waivers untouched. The 24-year-old made his big-league debut in September, going 3-for-10 with a stolen base and a pair of runs scored. He figures to serve as organizational depth wherever he ends up in 2019.

Our Latest Stories