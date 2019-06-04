Castro was recalled from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Castro appears to be over a minor oblique issue that kept him out of the big leagues near the end of May when the Tigers needed a middle infielder, so he'll replace Jeimer Candelario (shoulder), who was moved to the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Castro is 5-for-22 with a double over nine games this year with Detroit.

