Tigers' Harold Castro: Ticketed for Triple-A

The Tigers reassigned Castro to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro reached the big leagues for the first time last season, joining the Tigers in mid-September and appearing in six games. The Tigers non-tendered him in the offseason and brought him back on a minor-league deal, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot always made breaking camp with the big club an uphill battle. The 25-year-old is expected to open the season at Triple-A Toledo.

Our Latest Stories