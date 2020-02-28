Tigers' Hector Santiago: Competing for bullpen spot
Santiago is competing for one of the Tigers' final bullpen spots to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Santiago is now with his fifth organization in the past five years, and the journeyman doesn't figure to make a huge impact with the Tigers after posting a 6.68 ERA with the White Sox and Mets in 2019. The veteran is battling fellow lefties Nick Ramirez and Tyler Alexander for a role but will likely start the year with Triple-A Toledo, putting him squarely off the fantasy radar.
