Santiago could make the Tigers' roster as a long reliever whenever the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Santiago looked like an odd man out at the start of spring training, but if MLB teams get to use expanded rosters when the season is able to start, the lefty could find his way into an expanded bullpen. His ability to work as a starter or pitch multiple innings in relief could be beneficial, as teams will likely have fewer off days and more doubleheaders, so bullpens could be taxed.