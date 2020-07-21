Santiago was reassigned to the Tigers' alternate training site Monday.
The veteran lefty was in the mix for a bullpen role to begin the season, but this puts him out of the running for an Opening Day roster spot. Santiago will stay ready in Toledo and could be called upon at some point, given his previous MLB experience, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from someone who posted a 6.68 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 2019.
