The Tigers purchased Cervenka's contract Wednesday from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

After being cut by the Orioles near the end of spring training, Cervenka reached a deal with the Skeeters and was dominant over 17.2 innings for the independent club, accruing a 1.52 ERA and 21 strikeouts. The lefty reliever will likely report to Triple-A Toledo upon joining his new organization with the hope of parlaying his stint in the minors into a spot in the big-league bullpen.