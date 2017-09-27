Tigers' Ian Kinsler: 2018 contract vests

By reaching 600 plate appearances this season on Tuesday, Kinsler's 2018 contract with the Tigers has vested, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers previously had a club option for Kinsler next year at $10 million, or a $5 million buy-out. With that steep buy-out, the club likely would have exercised the option. Now, Kinsler is locked in for 2018. However, with another rebuilding year quite possibly ahead, the team could look to trade the 35-year-old during the offseason.