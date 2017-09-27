Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Accounts for only Detroit run Tuesday
Kinsler went 2-for-4 while driving in his team's lone run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Kansas City.
Kinsler came in with a .372 wOBA against lefties and just a .298 mark facing righties, so it's not surprising he was able to produce a third-inning RBI single against Royals left-hander Jason Vargas. He added an infield single off Vargas in the sixth, but was caught stealing second later that inning before grounding into a double play in the ninth against left-handed closer Mike Minor. With four home runs among his 11 hits over the past eight games, Kinsler's closing out the season on a hot streak.
