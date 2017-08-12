Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Claimed on waivers Friday
Kinsler was claimed on revocable waivers prior to Friday's deadline but is unlikely to be traded, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear which team claimed Kinsler, but it could have simply been a move to block another team from acquiring his services. The veteran is under contract with the Tigers through 2018, and at least at this point, it looks like he'll be staying put. Kinsler's numbers are down across the board this season as he's dealt with a nagging hamstring issue, but he's quite capable of finishing the season strong for fantasy owners.
