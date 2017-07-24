Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Collects three hits Sunday

Kinsler went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run in Sunday's win over the Twins.

The Tigers' leadoff hitter did a little bit of everything. While his average is lagging behind last year's .288 mark, Kinsler's power-speed combo atop the Detroit order makes him a valuable fantasy commodity, especially at second base, where quality production is hard to come by.

