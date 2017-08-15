Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Ejected during fifth inning

Kinsler was ejected during the fifth inning by Angel Hernandez, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Kinsler was unhappy about a called strike he believed was low, but waited until after ball one before earning Hernandez's ire. The Tigers' second baseman was 0-for-2 prior to departing and was replaced by Dixon Machado. It is the 11th career ejection for Kinsler.