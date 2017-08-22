Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Fined, not suspended, for umpire comments
Kinsler was fined $10,000 for comments he made about umpire Angel Hernandez but won't be suspended, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
This is good news for fantasy owners, as a suspension would have come during the playoffs in many leagues. Kinsler's wallet will get a little lighter for his criticism of Hernandez's strike zone and saying he "needs to find another job," but he won't miss any time as a result.
