Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Fined, not suspended, for umpire comments

Kinsler was fined $10,000 for comments he made about umpire Angel Hernandez but won't be suspended, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

This is good news for fantasy owners, as a suspension would have come during the playoffs in many leagues. Kinsler's wallet will get a little lighter for his criticism of Hernandez's strike zone and saying he "needs to find another job," but he won't miss any time as a result.