Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Four runs and four RBI Wednesday

Kinsler went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk, four runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Pirates.

Kinsler's second three-hit effort in the past four games was arguably his best performance at the plate all year, as he tied his season high in runs while setting a new one in RBI. Most of his damage came on a three-run double in the eighth inning, though hitting only his second homer since June 29 in the second inning wasn't an insignificant accomplishment. The leadoff man has just 34 RBI, so don't expect another stat line like this from him anytime soon.