Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Goes deep again Sunday

Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

The home run didn't matter much, as it came with the Tigers down 10-2 in the ninth inning. However, Kinsler now has four home runs over his last six games and 22 for the season. The veteran is giving fantasy owners a boost to close out the year.

