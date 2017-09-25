Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Goes deep again Sunday
Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
The home run didn't matter much, as it came with the Tigers down 10-2 in the ninth inning. However, Kinsler now has four home runs over his last six games and 22 for the season. The veteran is giving fantasy owners a boost to close out the year.
