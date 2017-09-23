Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Goes deep Friday
Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.
Kinsler has 21 home runs this season and seven over his last 15 games, though he's hitting just .246 during that stretch. The veteran's .236 average for the season has been a disappointment, but at least he's supplying some power for fantasy owners to finish out the year.
