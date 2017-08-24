Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Goes deep Wednesday
Kinsler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
Kinsler was slapped with a $10,000 fine earlier in the week for disparaging comments he made about umpire Angel Hernandez, but luckily for fantasy owners, he avoided suspension. The Tigers have nothing left to play for, so the 35-year-old could get some days off down the stretch, but he should still be a strong option at second base.
