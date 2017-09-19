Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Hits solo shot in loss to Oakland
Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's loss to the Athletics.
While it's been a down year for Kinsler, he's still posted a respectable 19 homers, 84 runs and 14 stolen bases through just 130 games. Unfortunately, his RBI total and slash line are down to a disappointing 46 and .236/.315/.405, respectively. With the Tigers in a clear rebuild, Kinsler's fantasy upside is somewhat capped through the end of the season.
