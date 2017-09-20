Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Homers again Tuesday

Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

That's now home runs in back-to-back games for Kinsler, and the veteran is up to 20 for the season. He's unlikely to match the 28 he hit a season ago, and Kinsler's stats are actually down across the board from 2016 in what's been a disappointing campaign overall based on where he was being drafted before the year.