Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Homers again Tuesday
Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
That's now home runs in back-to-back games for Kinsler, and the veteran is up to 20 for the season. He's unlikely to match the 28 he hit a season ago, and Kinsler's stats are actually down across the board from 2016 in what's been a disappointing campaign overall based on where he was being drafted before the year.
More News
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Hits solo shot in loss to Oakland•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Launches second homer of weekend Sunday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Connects on 16th homer in Friday win•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Tallies homer, walk in loss•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...