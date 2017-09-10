Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Launches second homer of weekend Sunday
Kinsler went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday during the Tigers' 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kinsler tattooed one over the left-field fence for his first non-solo home run of the season, according to the broadcast. The veteran now has three big flies in his last four games and could be primed to contribute more in that category down the stretch to make up for his disappointing season. His batting average (.236) and slugging percentage (.398) would mark the lowest figures of his career, and his .314 on-base percentage would finish as his second-worst.
