Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Kinsler is out of the lineup against Oakland on Wednesday.
After starting the past 19 games, Kinsler will get the matinee off prior to Thursday's series opener against the Twins. Over that span, the second baseman is hitting .208/.274/.481 with six home runs and eight RBI. Andrew Romine will draw the start in his place.
