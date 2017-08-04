Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Opens game with solo homer

Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Baltimore.

Kinsler went all of July without leaving the yard, and Thursday's blast snapped a 25-game homer drought for the veteran. It's been an overall disappointing campaign for the veteran, and Kinsler's .244/.326/.393 slash line is a far cry from the level of production fantasy owners have become accustomed to. However, he has approximately two months to right the ship and a strong finish isn't out of reach.