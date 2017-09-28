Play

Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Out of lineup Thursday

Kinsler is not in the lineup against the Royals on Thursday.

Kinsler heads to the bench following six straight starts, going 6-for-25 (.240 average) with two home runs and five RBI during that span. In his place, Dixon Machado will draw the assignment at the keystone.

