Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Out of Sunday's lineup
Kinsler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Andrew Romine is starting at second base while Kinsler sits out for the second straight game. Kinsler's batting average took a significant dive this season, as it fell from 2016's .288 mark to .236. While he may bounce back a bit next season, the 35-year-old will likely struggle to regain his old form.
