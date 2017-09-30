Play

Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Out Saturday

Kinsler is out of Saturday's lineup against the Twins.

The Tigers are "battling" the Giants for who will get the first pick in next year's draft -- both teams are 63-97 entering play Sunday. With that in mind, it would not be surprising if Kinsler did not play again this season. Dixon Machado is starting at second base and hitting second.

