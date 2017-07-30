Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Picks up rest in series finale
Kinsler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
While Kinsler's name has popped up in trade discussions as the Monday deadline approaches, it appears the 35-year-old's absence from the lineup Sunday can be attributed to a rest day. After starting each of the last 14 games, Kinsler will give way to Dixon Machado at second base in the series finale.
