Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Stuffs stat sheet against Rangers

Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, two runs scored and a steal Wednesday in Texas.

Kinsler did all his damage against starter Cole Hamels, reaching base all four times they faced off. The second baseman led off the game with a home run, promptly reminding the team he hit 156 homers with between 2006 and 2013 of his power. He also came around to score on a Mikie Mahtook long ball after walking in the third and added a steal in the fifth.