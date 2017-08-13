Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Takes seat Sunday after being hit by pitch

Kinsler, who is dealing with some swelling on his left hand, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Kinsler will hit the bench for the first time in 14 games after he was struck in the hand by a pitch during Saturday's contest. It sounds as though Kinsler has been cleared of any structural damage, and with the swelling expected to go down in a day or two, the veteran shouldn't be in store for an extended absence. Andrew Romine will cover the keystone in place of Kinsler in the series finale.